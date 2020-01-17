News
Congresswoman Kendra Horn To Honor Civil Rights Heroes At MLK Weekend Events
Congresswoman Kendra Horn is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the Oklahoma City metro.
Below is a full list of the events Congresswoman Horn will be attending:
26th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Banquet
- Time: 7:00 PM, January 17
- Location: Embassy Suites (Downtown Medical Center), 741 N Phillips Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
- Participants: Congresswoman Horn, scholarship recipients and family, community members
- Background: The Marcella Guthrie Scholarship fund hosts an annual scholarship banquet to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and the importance of education. Congresswoman Horn will address the banquet as a speaker. Tickets required.
Civil Rights and Justice Town Hall hosted by Congresswoman Kendra Horn
- Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, January 18
- Location: Fairview Baptist Church, 1700 NE 7th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73117
- Participants: Speakers include Congresswoman Horn, representatives of Oklahoma City Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Douglass High School Academy of Law and Safety students, justice advocate CeCe Jones-Davis, and Emmy award-winning artist Jabee
- Background: Saturday’s event will be Congresswoman Horn’s second town hall of 2020. On January 14, Congresswoman Horn was listed among the most accessible freshman lawmakers in Congress for town halls hosted in 2019.
Annual MLK Program
- Time: 3:00 PM, January 19
- Location: St. John the Missionary Baptist Church, 5700 N. Kelly Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111
- Participants: Rev. Dr. M.L. Jemison, Congresswoman Horn, members of the public
- Background: St. John the Missionary Baptist Church hosts a free annual MLK Program.
Annual Interfaith Cross-Cultural MLK Program
- Time: 6:00 PM, January 19
- Location: Temple B’nai Israel, 4901 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73112
- Participants: Congresswoman Horn, members of the public
- Background: At this free event, a meal is served and a program will follow with a guest speaker, music and other entertainment.
23rd Annual Midwest City Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast
- Time: 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, January 20
- Location: Reed Conference Center, Sheraton Midwest City Hotel, 5800 Will Rogers Road, Midwest City, OK 73110
- Participants: Congresswoman Horn, breakfast attendees
- Background: This breakfast is held each year to open the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day festivities. This year’s breakfast’s theme is “Unity.” Tickets required.
Opening Ceremony, Silent March and Bell Ringing
- Time: 9:00 AM, January 20
- Location: Freedom Center, 2609 North Martin Luther King Blvd., Oklahoma City, 73111
- Participants: Congresswoman Horn, members of the public
- Background: The silent march is held in the style of the early civil rights movement marches. The march proceeds from the Freedom Center west on NW 23rd Street to the Oklahoma History Center. Following the march, a bell ringing to honor Dr. King occurs at 11:00 AM at the Oklahoma History Center.
Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Program
- Time: 12:15 PM to 2:00 PM, January 20
- Location St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 127 N.W.7th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73102
- Participants: Congresswoman Horn, members of the public
- Background: This free program features an invocation, speeches from community leaders, music, and a benediction.