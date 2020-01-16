News
DPS Announces Reduction Of Service Due To Weather In NW, SW Oklahoma
The Department of Public Safety has announced a reduction of service due to inclement weather.
From midnight to noon Friday, the department will reduce non-essential services in Cimarron, Texas, Harper, Ellis and Woodward counties.
From midnight to 10 a.m. Friday, the department will reduce non-essential services Jackson, Kiowa, Harmon, Greer and Tillman counties.
