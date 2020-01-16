Crime
Del City Pharmacy Robbery Nets $6,000 In Pills
Thursday, January 16th 2020, 6:12 PM CST
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Del City Police are working to identify the suspect in a pharmacy robbery.
Police said a man walked into the CVS off Sunnylane Road on Monday and demanded pills from the pharmacists.
Officers said the man had his hand in his pockets, possibly a gun.
The man made off with $6,000-worth of pills including oxycodone, according to Del City Police.
Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of the man.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Del City Police Department.
“Once he had the pill bottles and the pills he went ahead and fled the area. He had been in the pharmacy earlier. I guess, maybe just kind of scoping it out,” Del City Police Major Bradley Rule said.
