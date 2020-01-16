News
Science Day Out with Science Museum Oklahoma and the News 9 Weather Team
Science Day Out with Science Museum Oklahoma and the News 9 Weather Team will be a fun day for kids of all ages!
Visit Science Museum Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 9am to 2pm and join your favorite meteorologists and storm trackers for unique activities in addition to all the museum has to offer!
Kids can enjoy a variety of experiments alongside News 9 meteorologists and storm trackers. They'll be able to learn about air pressure, static electricity, lightning, ice, paper airplane engineering and more. And, be sure to catch one of the Science Live or Planetarium shows each hour on the hour!