Winter Weather Returns; Freezing Rain, Ice Possible
Out the door Thursday morning, wind chills are in the single digits and teens with a gusty north wind.
Bundle up! Temperatures are cold enough for a little sleet and freezing rain in western and northwest Oklahoma. We look to stay all rain in Oklahoma City with temperatures in the mid 30s.
Winds Thursday night will change direction, and will be out of the south. This means temperatures will actually warm overnight. This is great news, and will help to limit the ice totals.
Not a major ice storm, but ice could cause slick bridges and saggy tree limbs/power lines. Most areas in the ice zone will see a glaze to a 1/4 “ of freezing rain. However, it is possible that a few isolated areas could see slightly higher amounts.
Trackers will be out through the day Thursday and into Friday.
Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.