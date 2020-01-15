Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said G Fred Van Vleet should be ready to play this weekend. Van Vleet has missed four consecutive games with a right hamstring strain. ... C Marc Gasol returned after missing 12 games with a left hamstring pull. He finished with 15 points in 32 minutes. ... Had five players score in double figures in the first half. ... G Kyle Lowry was called for a technical in the third quarter.