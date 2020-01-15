At least one person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

The crash happened Wednesday evening near SE 149th Street and Peebly Road.

Police said the crash involved a construction worker. According to authorities, a flagger from a construction crew wasn't wearing reflective crew when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead. 

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.   

