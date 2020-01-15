News
Construction Worker Killed In SE OKC Auto-Pedestrian Crash
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 7:38 PM CST
Updated:
At least one person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
The crash happened Wednesday evening near SE 149th Street and Peebly Road.
Police said the crash involved a construction worker. According to authorities, a flagger from a construction crew wasn't wearing reflective crew when he was struck by a vehicle.
He was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.