Lawton Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 71-Year-Old Man
The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man Wednesday.
Authorities said LB Wiley was last seen around 1 a.m. at the Stripes Convenience Store located near 45th and Lee Boulevard in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Wiley was wearing a grey shirt with “Oklahoma” on the front, orange and white San Francisco pants and tan shoes.
Police said Wiley left to go to the store in a maroon 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Oklahoma license plate FHP943, and has not been seen since.
If you know of Wiley’s whereabouts, or if you have any information, you’re asked to contact authorities.