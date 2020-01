Investigators think the suspect and his potential accomplice may have targeted that same Regions branch before. The bank's cameras were spray-painted in July and again in September. In December, a fourth area bank had its cameras tagged.

The sheriff won't say how much the suspect made off with. But ATMs can be loaded with up to $200,000 dollars. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the hunt for the bomber.