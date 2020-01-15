Diego, who is more than 100 years old, helped boost his species' population from 15 to over 2,000 on Española, an Island that is part of the Galápagos. He had been shipped over from the San Diego Zoo as part of a breeding program, and was one of 15 tortoises to take part in the program at the Fausto Llerena Tortoise Center on the island of Santa Cruz. Now he'll finally be returning to his island of origin.