Emergency Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus In NW OKC
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 7:27 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.
According to officials, the accident involved three vehicles near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue.
No children were on the bus during the time of the accident, fire officials said.
The school bus involved belongs to Edmond Public Schools.
This is a developing story.