OKC City Officials Could Review Bids Soon For Bricktown Canal Lighting Project
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's been nearly a year and a half since two men were shocked during an accident at the Bricktown Canal.
One of the men, Wesley Seeley was killed in the accident.
Oklahoma City officials have announced they are beginning the repair process and people could start seeing progress as soon as spring.
News 9 requested a lighting analysis in August of 2019 that was completed by a local architect and engineering company for the city. It recommended replacing all around 45 of the bollard lighting fixtures directly next to the canal.
The project was approved by city council back in December. A memo said it will include replacing the existing lighting in the north section of the canal with new pole mounted lighting.
City leaders anticipate the cost for the project to be nearly $1.5 million, but those are the only details that were included in the memo.
If everything is on track, bids could start being reviewed on Wednesday, January 15.
A city spokesperson said after the review process, a committee of employees selects a contractor. Their choice will then go back to city council for approval.
The spokesperson said sometimes all of this is fast, and sometimes its a longer process. They also said its possible nobody will be selected if all the bids come in over budget.
If the timeline holds up, construction could start as soon as March and be finished by spring of 2021.