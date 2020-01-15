News
Police Investigate After Stabbing Sends 1 To Hospital
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 3:47 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an overnight stabbing, Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, officers were called to a home for a domestic disturbance near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been stabbed by a woman.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition this time.
The woman was taken into custody.
Police have not released the name of the suspect involved.
This is a developing story.