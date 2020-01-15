News
1 Arrested Following SW OKC Overnight Chase
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 3:41 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in custody Wednesday morning, after an overnight police chase in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police said they caught a car speeding down Newcastle Road and started to chase the suspect.
The driver attempted to make a turn but crashed near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue.
The suspect tried to run away but officer quickly caught up with him and made an arrest, police said.
This is a developing story.