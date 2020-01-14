MRFF said that if the complaints fail to end the use of the Bible for military swearing-in ceremonies, it will bring its case to federal court in Northern Virginia. It argues the usage of a Christian Bible in this manner violates the First Amendment's separation of church and state and an additional article that states no federal employee is required to adhere to a particular religion in order to hold a job with the federal government.

The Department of Defense did not immediately reply to CBS News' request for comment.

The Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. military, was officially created in December when President Trump signed a new defense bill into law. It is dedicated to protecting U.S. national interests and security in space.

First published on January 14, 2020 / 1:22 PM