Thunder: Forward/center Nerlens Noel missed his fifth consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain. Guard/forward Andre Roberson (left knee injury recovery) has yet to play this season. ... Gallinari was 11 for 12 from the free throw line. Gallinari's 30 points came on 8-for-12 shooting. ... Chris Paul was held without a point or assist in 15 first-half minutes and finished with 10 points and three assists. It was the first time in his career he did not record a point or assist in a half in which he played 10 or more minutes.