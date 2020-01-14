The Interstate 235 and Interstate 44 project in Oklahoma City will prompt a full weekend closure starting on Jan. 24, ODOT said.

This will be the first of up to five full interstate closures for 2020 for the up to $105 million interchange reconstruction. 

Contractors will hang new bridge beams over the interstate during the first full interstate closure.

Northbound and southbound I-235 will be closed between N 50th Street and N 63rd Street beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27. 

Also closed will be:

  • Eastbound I-44 to southbound I-235;
  • Eastbound I-44 to northbound I-235/US-77;
  • Westbound I-44 to southbound I-235;
  • Westbound I-44 to northbound I-235/US-77;
  • Northbound I-235 off-ramp to N 63rd Street

I-235/US-77 will reopen to two lanes of travel in both directions but the corridor will remain narrow with little room to maneuver. 