News
ODOT To Have 1st I-235 Weekend Closure Of 2020 Starting On Jan. 24
The Interstate 235 and Interstate 44 project in Oklahoma City will prompt a full weekend closure starting on Jan. 24, ODOT said.
This will be the first of up to five full interstate closures for 2020 for the up to $105 million interchange reconstruction.
Contractors will hang new bridge beams over the interstate during the first full interstate closure.
Northbound and southbound I-235 will be closed between N 50th Street and N 63rd Street beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
Also closed will be:
- Eastbound I-44 to southbound I-235;
- Eastbound I-44 to northbound I-235/US-77;
- Westbound I-44 to southbound I-235;
- Westbound I-44 to northbound I-235/US-77;
- Northbound I-235 off-ramp to N 63rd Street
I-235/US-77 will reopen to two lanes of travel in both directions but the corridor will remain narrow with little room to maneuver.