During the 2019 session, state Representative Joe Moody and state Senator Jose Rodriguez, both Democrats from El Paso, filed HB 131 and SB 157, respectively, which aimed to implement red flag laws in the state. Red flag laws allow courts to issue orders temporarily taking away guns from people deemed a threat to the public or themselves. Seventeen states and Washington, D.C., have already implemented such laws — but neither Texas bill made it out of the committee it was assigned to.