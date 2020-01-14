News
Emergency Crews Respond To Accident Involving School Bus, Concrete Truck In SE OKC
Tuesday, January 14th 2020, 7:47 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a school bus and concrete truck Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Fire officials said the accident was near Southeast 89th Street and South Harrah Road.
There were 26 students on board the McLoud Public Schools bus during the accident. Three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries by an EMSA unit, fire officials said.
Another student was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
This is a developing story.