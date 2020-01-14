We will be monitoring the threat for power outages, icy surfaces and school closures as the event gets closer. Some areas could get between a tenth to a 1/3 inch of ice accumulation. These totals could change, so pay close attention to the forecast for Thursday.

As the warmer air takes over, rain and a few storms are expected into early Friday. The heaviest rain totals will be in southeast Oklahoma.

Stay with News 9, we'll keep you advised.