Dense Fog, Drizzle Tuesday Morning; Cold Front Expected Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Some dense fog and drizzle will be around Tuesday morning.
A cold front will arrive Wednesday and this will set up a challenging forecast for Thursday.
Some ice will develop in the colder air over west, north & central Oklahoma. Totals around the metro appear lighter, as the colder air will gradually modify as the precipitation begins. The colder air looks to be trapped longer west and northwest allowing some higher ice totals. The freezing rain threat will end late Thursday night into Friday morning.
We will be monitoring the threat for power outages, icy surfaces and school closures as the event gets closer. Some areas could get between a tenth to a 1/3 inch of ice accumulation. These totals could change, so pay close attention to the forecast for Thursday.
As the warmer air takes over, rain and a few storms are expected into early Friday. The heaviest rain totals will be in southeast Oklahoma.
