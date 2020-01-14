News
OKCPS To Give Updates On School Consolidation Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Sean McDaniel will provide an update regarding the districts consolidation plan, and will be taking questions from the media about its progress Tuesday morning.
In total, the school district says the consolidation plan, also called the "Pathway to Greatness" involved more than 1000 staff relocations, filling in more vacant seats in classrooms, while at the same time shrinking elementary school classes.
While the district has shown many positives of the consolidation plan, it still has not come without some controversy.
As a literal overhaul of the feeder system, many parents and students were concerned with how the consolidation plan would impact their futures in the district, especially with relocation.
Even so, Superintendent Sean McDaniel is confident with the direction the consolidation plan is going.
“We believe P2G is working. This is hard work to to implement this kind of ambitious change, but we believe it is going to be worth it. The ultimate goal from the onset is how can we make a difference through reinvention in the lives of our kids,” he said.
The district has released a full power point going through implementation of the consolidation plan: