Firefighter Say NE OKC Mobile Home Total Loss Following Early Morning Fire
Tuesday, January 14th 2020, 4:15 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters believe a mobile home is a complete loss following a fire Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the fire was near Northeast 63rd Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
Fire officials said one man was inside the mobile home when the fire started, but was able to safely evacuate.
The fire is believed to be caused by a space heater that was left on while the man was sleeping, firefighters said.
This is a developing story.