74-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Charged With Murder
According to court documents, a woman who admitted to shooting her husband last week is now facing a murder charge.
Witnesses said she claimed she did it because her husband "was getting on her nerves."
Records show the 74-year-old woman has no criminal past and is now looking at first degree murder.
A busy downtown area came to a halt January 6 after police said Faye Richard shot her husband while inside their SUV.
Kenneth Richard was shot in the abdomen, according to court documents. Witnesses told police they saw the victim "fall face first into the pavement behind the white SUV."
He was overheard stating "he had been shot."
Another witness told police they saw the victim lying in the street and people gathered around and tried to help. When asked who had shot her husband Faye allegedly responded, "I shot him."
She later told police while driving down the road "she shot him in the abdomen with a revolver."
Police observed the revolver on the floorboard of the SUV.
The 76-year-old victim underwent multiple surgeries but died four days after the shooting.