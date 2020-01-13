The olive ridley sea turtle was helped by Thai environment authorities and a group at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University that has spent the past year developing prostheses for sea turtles, according to Reuters news agency. While this is the first prosthetic flipper in Thailand, other countries have helped sea turtles get their own similar flippers. In 2014, Israel gave a badly injured green sea turtle a new flipper modeled after the wings of a fighter jet.