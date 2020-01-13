OU Professor Placed On Administrative Leave After Undisclosed Allegations
An OU professor has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the university.
Tom Orr, a performance professor, is on leave after "recent allegations," though the university did not disclose the nature of the allegations.
University spokeswoman Kesha Keith released the following statement:
"In light of recent allegations, Professor Orr has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Due to the confidential nature of this personnel issue, this is the extent of the University’s comment at this time. The University’s primary concern is the welfare of its students."
According to media reports in Norman, Orr was accused of sexual harassment a few years ago and was investigated by the university's Title IX office.
No action was taken on the harassment complaints, and Orr resigned from his School of Drama director position in 2018.