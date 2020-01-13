Booker, whose message primarily focused on unification and resurrecting former President Obama's winning coalition, also criticized the late entrance of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to the presidential race.

"It is a problem that we now have an overall campaign for the 2020 presidency that has more billionaires in it than black people," Booker said after Bloomberg entered the race.

Booker has been one of the leading voices on gun violence prevention and criminal justice reform in the presidential race. In May, Booker released his gun safety plan, which called for a gun licensing program. And on the campaign trail, Booker often touted his work in passing criminal justice reform under the Trump administration.

Booker's withdrawal from the race comes just weeks away from his campaign's one-year anniversary. He originally announced he was running for president on February 1, 2019.