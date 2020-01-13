Medicaid Expansion Measure To Be Put To Statewide Vote
OKLAHOMA CITY - Medicaid expansion has been cleared for a statewide vote in Oklahoma.
Challengers of the vote decided not to fight the language of the ballot, only minor clarifications were made by the Attorney General.
The Yes to 802 campaign, and other supporters of Medicaid expansion gathered more than 310,000 signatures from people who favored a vote in 2019. The threshold to get it on a ballot was only 178 thousand.
In a statement, the Yes to 802 Campaign said:
"We've officially cleared the final legal hurdle in this historic effort to bring healthcare to nearly 200,000 Oklahomans and bring back more than a billion of our tax dollars home from D.C. every year. We hope that Governor Stitt will issue an official proclamation placing us on the ballot in the coming days. With a record number of signatures gathered from every single county in the state, its time to let the people decide this issue.
Governor Stitt has previously discussed using an alternate plan to bring more federal money by using a block grant program. He said this would help the State avoid using a large amount of its own money to expand Medicaid.
The Governor has yet to make a statement on a specific date for the vote.