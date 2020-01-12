Tuttle Police Investigating String Of Car Vandalism
Vandals struck in Tuttle doing thousands of dollars to neighbors’ cars while they slept Saturday night.
The vandals spray-painted at least five cars.
They even tagged a church van.
“They probably didn’t have much supervision going on and thought what could happen and caused a little too much damage and will hopefully get in trouble for it and get caught,” victim Connor Litterell said.
Litterell woke up to find his windows and rims covered in spray paint.
“It could definitely be worse so I’m thankful it wasn’t. I could be all over the paint and everything, but it definitely sucks and it sucks for all the other people it happened to as well,” he said.
Repairing the damages will cost a few hundred dollars.
“You know I’m no millionaire by any means. It’s definitely going to take a little bit out of my checkbook.” Litterell said.
No one was available from the Tuttle Police Department to speak with News 9 Saturday, but a dispatcher confirmed police received several complaints of vandalism.
Litterell said he doesn’t hate the vandals for trashing his truck.
“I feel bad for them. They probably don’t have many friends to keep them out of trouble and show them what’s right. Which sucks. Hopefully they can find someone to lead them in the right way to where they’re not tearing other people’s stuff up and find joy somewhere else,” he said.
If you were the victim of the vandals or if you know who they are, call Tuttle police.