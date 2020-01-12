News
3 Taken To Hospital After Head-On Crash In OKC
Sunday, January 12th 2020, 11:36 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police say a woman and two men are alright after a head-on collision in OKC.
According to OKCPD, the female driver was going west in the eastbound Lanes of NW 39th street when she crashed into another vehicle underneath the overpass getting onto I-44.
The woman and the two men in the other vehicle were transported to a hospital and are said to be in good condition.