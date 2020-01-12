News
Oklahoma Criminal Justice Task Force Recommends Broad Reform To Criminal Code
Oklahoma City, OK - After months of meetings, Governor Stitt's Criminal Justice Task Force has released its recommendations.
The group says Oklahoma needs comprehensive reform of criminal code as well as changes to the culture inside prison facilities. They also recommend that the state consider bail reform and invest in services to connect individuals with mental health professionals, supervision and probation services.
A copy of the full report can be found here.