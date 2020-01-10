News
Howling Winds Settle In Before Wintry Precipitation Makes Way Into Oklahoma
Bitter cold air and high winds made its way into Oklahoma Friday evening.
After seeing some severe storms in the eastern part of the state, central Oklahoma saw wind gusts as high as nearly 50 mph.
Most of the state will be in the teens and 20s in the overnight hours and the high winds will not stop.
Some of us will see a little bit of sleet and some snow.
Northern and central Oklahoma could see a dusting of snow overnight. The sleet and snow should end Saturday morning.
The majority of Oklahoma could see slick spots in the roads so take extra precautions if you are driving in the early hours into the afternoon.
