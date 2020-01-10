Yukon Man Allegedly Hid Child Porn Around House
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities say they found hundreds of images of child pornography hidden in spots around a Yukon home.
Suspect Anthony Wyman was arrested for allegedly downloading and sharing the photos and videos.
According to Canadian County Sheriff Chris West, Wyman first showed up on law enforcement’s radar in late 2019, thanks to the FBI.
“He was caught because he sent out a download. So, he's distributing. He's sharing graphic, horrible images,” West said.
Authorities went to the Yukon home of one of Wyman's relatives, where he was living at the time.
West said his deputies discovered more than 800 images and videos.
“He was actually hiding some of these memory devices in the top of his closet, in a cedar box. So, he was making a clear effort to try to hide and conceal what he was doing,” West said.
Wyman was arrested this week.
“He knew what he was doing. This wasn't a case where somebody happened across by mistake these images on the internet. I mean, he had been involved in it for a long time,” West said.