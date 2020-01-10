Group Hopes To Develop New Entertainment District Near Downtown OKC
Another craft brewery is planned for the metro and will anchor a new development in northwest Oklahoma City, close to downtown.
The Pivot Project is developing the buildings at NW 2nd Street and Klein Avenue, and the group hopes to be open sometime this fall.
Reed Jaskula will open a brewery called Fair Weather Friend.
“It’s fun to be part of that growth and form it in different ways and have fun with it,” Jaskula said.
A 500-person capacity, music venue called Beer City Music Hall will also open along with a bar/restaurant at NW 2nd Street and Klein Avenue.
Pivot Project also developed the Sunshine Cleaners building nearby at NW 2nd and Classen Boulevard.
It’s home to Stonecloud Brewing which plans to add outdoor seating for its taproom.
The hope is the area between Klein Avenue and Classen Boulevard along NW 2nd Street will turn into an entertainment area called the Sunshine District.
“What we are trying to do is to create a place where people can park their car and let their kids run around. So we have a lot of green space that we are going to be developing,” said Pivot Project partner Jonathan Dodson.