Bodycam Video Shows Arrest Of Man Accused Of Stabbing Person Inside A Norman McDonald's
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Charges have been formally filed against a man accused of stabbing a person inside a Norman McDonald's.
Jai Wayne Rivet was arrested a few weeks ago. Multiple 911 calls came to Norman police and said a man was stabbing another person inside the McDonald's.
Dispatcher: “Norman 911, what is the address to your emergency?”
Caller: “Hello, I am calling from the McDonald’s on Lindsey someone is armed.”
When Norman police arrived, they came face-to-face with Rivet in the parking lot. After a few minutes of negotiating, they were able to get Rivet on the ground so they could arrest him.
Court documents stated Rivet was at the McDonald’s with a friend, and the two had been smoking marijuana and "K2 Spice" all day long.
According to officials, the two began to fight and during the fight, the friend was stabbed multiple times with a three-inch pocket knife.
The victim ran into the McDonald’s to get help, but Rivet followed, according to the affidavit.
Rivet then came face-to-face with a worker who ordered Rivet to leave or she was going to hit him with the fryer basket, police said.
Rivet is in custody and faces two felony charges. He is expected to be in court in February.