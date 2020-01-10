News
Man Dies After Being Shot Monday Morning Near Downtown OKC
A man is dead after he was shot Monday near downtown Oklahoma City.
Police were notified Friday that Kenneth Richard, 76, died.
The shooting happened about 10 a.m. Monday near N Sheridan and Walker avenues.
His wife, Faye Richard, 74, was arrested Monday on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. The complaint has been amended to murder.
Faye Richard was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.