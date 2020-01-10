To be sure, wine imports contribute about 35% of the wine sales in the U.S., including wines from Europe, South American, Australia and other countries, Isle added. But it would be difficult for domestic vintners to produce enough wine to replace those imports, at least in the short term, because it would require wine producers to plant more vines and expand production, he said.

And wine aficionados may not want to switch to domestic varieties, Isle added. "Californian chardonnay isn't the same as white burgundy," he noted. "It's like saying you like country music but we won't have it anymore — why don't you listen to jazz?"

Small businesses will bear the brunt of the tariffs, wrote Joshua Adler, the owner of Paris Wine Co., an exporter based in Paris, in a comment to the U.S. Trade Representative.

"Higher tariffs on French wines would be catastrophic to the small businesses that make up the restaurant industry," he wrote. "Valued at $825 billion in 2019, the restaurant industry is composed primarily of small businesses: for example, 9 in 10 restaurants are small businesses with fewer than 50 employees."