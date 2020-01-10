News
Norman Spray Paint Vandal To Complete Mental Health Program
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Allison Johnson pleaded guilty to spray painting racist and homophobic graffiti in Norman.
Johnson turned herself into authorities in of February 2019 when surveillance video emerged showing her committing the crime.
Prosecutors said two of the five locations Johnson tagged were Democratic Party headquarters.
On Thursday, Johnson pleaded guilty to one felony and three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property.
A Cleveland County Judge ordered Johnson to complete a mental health program or be sentenced to 2 years in prison.