The two were staying in a hotel room in Pensacola, Florida, for police training.



"I would like to know what happened. Uh, you know, cause, I'm telling you, I don't, I don't have any memory of any of this s*** and I'm, you know, I'm shocked that Lucky is dead," Nealy said. "I mean it's, it's shocking."



Investigators then told Nealey about noise complaints from other hotel guests and that a hotel security guard walked in to find Miller on the ground between the bed and the wall.



They told Nealey he was sitting on Miller's chest, and Miller's face was beaten.



Investigators said the guard told Nealey to get off and ended up pulling Nealey off Miller. They said Nealey then rolled off the bed and fell on his face, busting his nose and lip.



Investigators said Miller was unresponsive.



Mike Nealey: "I'm feeling my hands. My hands don't feel anything. You know? What's he dead from? I don't understand."

Investigators: "I mean, it appears that he's been beat to death."



Nealey told investigators both he and Miller had been drinking vodka. He said the two went to dinner, and started watching a football game after that.



"Lucky was, is dead. Are, I cannot, I can't believe it. I cannot believe it. Huh," Nealey said.



Nealey faces a second-degree murder charge. Florida jail records show his next court date is in mid-February. Mannford City Hall says Nealey resigned from the police department.