UPDATE: Spirit AeroSystems Announces Layoffs
Friday, January 10th 2020, 10:06 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Spirit AeroSystems announced that it is laying off approximately 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas facility. They plan smaller workforce reductions later this month at Tulsa and McAlester plants, a news release said.
Spirit officials said the layoffs are because of the 737 MAX production suspension and ongoing uncertainty of when production will resume.
Officials said Spirit is a significant supplier of the 737 MAX program, and the MAX represents more than 50 percent of Spirit's annual revenue.
The company said layoffs will start on January 22nd.