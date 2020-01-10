“The Governor began the process to negotiate the gaming compacts 7 months ago, well before the Jan. 1, 2020 expiration date; and in December, also offered an 8-month extension in order to protect casino operations and the State’s economy from unnecessary disruption,” The governor’s spokesperson baylee Lakey said in an email. “The State is preparing for the federal lawsuit filed by the Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Cherokee Nations, and is continuing to encourage more tribes to join the State’s 8-month extension in order to protect all parties’ interests during this time of uncertainty."