Kendra Horn Details Her Year In D.C. In New Report
After a surprising win in 2018 against incumbent Republican Steve Russell, District 5 congresswoman Kendra Horn has released a report after her first year in office.
According to the report, the congresswoman returned more than $560,000 to constituents in her district, while introducing and cosponsoring 231 bipartisan bills in the house.
She also helped secure more than two million for police mental health training, while pushing through a bill to help JROTC students with scholarships.
Horn was also very active with her constituents last year, holding 11 town halls, six community coffees and in total attending 285 district events. Those 11 town halls, according to the Oklahoma Free press are more than both Oklahoma US Senators have had in the last ten years.
Click here to view her full report.