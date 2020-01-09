News
Moore Public Schools Creates Program To Improve Security
In the event of an attack, schools run lockdown drills.
Moore Public Schools is taking things a step further by creating the CARE program.
It stands for community, awareness, responsiveness and engagement.
It was inspired by the nonprofit group Sandy Hook Promise's "Know the Signs" program.
According to the Pew Research Center, 87 percent of school shooters showed signs of a crisis since the 1960s.
CARE encourages students to empathize and create an inclusive culture.
The school district acknowledges the fact that social media can be a great platform but it can also do harm.
Teachers and other district employees trained every Moore high and junior high school students Thursday.