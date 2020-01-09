Family, Friends Remember Mother Found Fatally Stabbed Outside Of Hospital
Friends and family came together Thursday night to remember a woman was found fatally stabbed outside of a hospital.
Roshauna Ray died on Saturday after her body was found dumped outside of Mercy Hospital Logan County.
“Roshauna was everything to us,” said Vonnisha Freeman, a longtime friend. “She was such a good and loving woman.”
Many described Ray as having a big personality and a heart to match, especially for her three kids she leaves behind.
“She was such a great mother,” said Linda Wilson, a longtime friend. “She loved her kids so much.”
Police arrested 40-year-old Clyde Marquette Fields about 24 hours after her body was found.
As of right Thursday, no murder charges have been filed against him.
“I just couldn’t believe someone would do something like this, especially to a person like her,” said Wilson.
The family is struggling to give Ray a funeral and they have created a GoFundMe to help cover costs. Click her to donate.