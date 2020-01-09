News
Senator James Lankford Speaks About Iran Security Briefing
Some Republicans spoke about how they don't fully accept President Trump's explanation for why it was necessary to kill a top Iranian general, who is believed to be a terrorist.
Senator James Lankford said he heard some of the criticism from his colleagues following yesterday's intelligence briefing. He wondered if they had been in the same briefing and heard the same things he heard.
Lankford said what he heard and saw was strong evidence that all pointed to the same person, and that something big was going to happen soon. He said the evidence was similar to what they've seen leading up to prior attacks.
Lankford repeated he believes President Trump's actions didn't violate the War Powers Act.