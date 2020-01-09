“310:681-5-10. Medical marijuana waste disposal (a)All medical marijuana plant material and waste generated during the cultivation, production, processing, handling, and testing of medical marijuana and medical marijuana products must be stored, managed, and disposed of in accordance with these Rules, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Waste Management Act, 63 O.S. § 427a et seq., and any other applicable Oklahoma statutes and rules, except that medical marijuana waste shall not be subject to the provisions of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, 63 O.S. § 2-101 et seq.

(b) Licensees may dispose of root balls, stems, fan leaves, seeds, and the mature stalks or fiber produced from such stalks at the license premises by open burning, incineration, burying, mulching, composting or any other technique approved by the Department of Environmental Quality.”