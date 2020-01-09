Bethany Business Owners Find Apparent Medical Marijuana Waste Scattered Across Property
Some businesses in Bethany are looking for answers after trash, believed to be from a nearby medical marijuana processor, was pulled from a trash bin and scattered.
Cameras at a business near Northwest 50th Street and Rockwell Avenue caught it all around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
A man is seen ripping open a trash bag, believed to be from a trash bin near the Rancho Pura Verde processor, and rifles through it. What appears to be a woman and a dog accompany the man.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) said a complaint has not yet been filed with the organization, but they did say proper disposal depends on what is being thrown out. OMMA said buds, flower or other product should be taken to a licensed facility. The organization is working to license waste handlers.
The law does state things like stems, leaves and other parts of the plants must be burned, buried or taken care of in a way approved by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Bethany Police and the grow operation itself, Rancho Pura Verde, said they're looking into what happened.