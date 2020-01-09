News
Takata Recalls Airbags For 10 Million Vehicles
CBS News
Takata is recalling more airbags. This recall covers 10 million airbags from 14 different automakers.
About 70 million have been recalled in the U.S. so far.
Takata said the airbags can explode with too much force, throwing shrapnel.
This is part of the largest recall in U.S automotive history.
The first recall starting in 2001.
25 people worldwide have died due to the malfunction.
For more information on which vehicles are impacted by the recall, click here.