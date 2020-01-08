Shawnee Family Thanks First Responders, Community For Helping Find Missing 4-Year-Old With Autism
A Shawnee family is thanking the first responders and volunteers responsible for finding a 4-year-old child that went missing over the weekend.
Hunter Treat disappeared from his parents’ home in Tecumseh on Sunday.
“The information that we had was that he was naked and wearing a pair of boots,” sad Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer.
Hunter’s parents, Shawn and Suzette Treat had recently added more locks to the door, but Hunter managed to get out anyway.
His parents called the Pottawatomie County Sherriff’s Office and reported him missing.
“It was getting dark so we called Oklahoma Highway Patrol and got assistance from a helicopter to see if they could heat source and pick him up,” said Palmer.
“People were just showing up coworkers, friends,” Suzette said.
“I actually had off-duty officers come in that didn’t even have to be called,” said Palmer.
A small cry led officers to Hunters location. It was around 1 a.m. He had been missing for more than seven hours
“When he was found he was lying face down in some water,” Palmer said.
He was taken by horse to the ambulance.
“All you could literally see were his limp legs hanging off the side on his lap. And that’s when everyone started running up to the ambulance. And then you started hearing him screaming crying and that’s when everyone took a deep breath,” Suzette said.
Hunter was taken to the hospital and released on Tuesday.
We want to personal, up close face-to-face tell people how much we appreciate everything that they did,” she added.
Since the incident the Treats have added more locks and installed a sensory that sets off an alarm whenever a door is opened or closed.