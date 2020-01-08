Mother Killed, 2 Children Temporarily Trapped In Tragic SE OKC Crash
A mother was killed Wednesday morning when her car crashed into a pole in southeast Oklahoma City.
The accident happened on South Peebly Road near Newalla.
“It was a one vehicle accident. For whatever reason, she veered off the roadway. We still don't know why but she veered off the roadway. She hit a power pole; the pole came down on top of the vehicle where she was sitting. That's what ultimately led to her death,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
The driver's two children were in the car at the time of the crash.
While the one and 7-year-old weren't seriously injured, police said they were temporarily trapped in the car, due to the fallen power lines.
“It made it an unsafe situation for us to get the kids out. It took OG&E a little while to come out and shut the power down and we were able to get the kids out of the vehicle,” Knight said.
Police are investigating what caused the crash in the first place.
“It’s obviously a very tragic situation. You not only have an adult female that's killed inside of the vehicle, but you have two small children in there who are obviously upset, but they're also trapped in there with the person who's been killed,” Knight said.
Investigators have yet to publicly release the name of the victim.