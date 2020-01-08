News
Authorities Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Boy
Wednesday, January 8th 2020, 5:09 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with autism Wednesday.
Authorities said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. stating that Dekavon Milligan walked away from John Marshall Middle School located on Northwest 115th Terrace.
According to police Dekavon is wearing a tan coat with a hood he is described as being 5'6 and 200 lbs. Officials said the attached photo is about a year old.
This is a developing story; updates will be provided as they become available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.