Severe Storms, Wintry Mix Possible In Oklahoma Friday Into Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - As our next upper level storm approaches, the wind will really crank up Wednesday.
Look for mild windy conditions with gusts to 45 mph. This means the fire threat will be high to extreme.
On Thursday, look for cloudy skies and a chance for light rain and drizzle. Friday rain and storm chances go up ahead of a strong cold front. Thunderstorm chances will be highest along and east of Interstate 35.
Severe weather ingredients will be highest in southeast Oklahoma where it is a moderate threat. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few brief tornadoes will be possible.
As the cold front arrives Friday night, temperatures will drop like a rock!
Saturday highs will struggle to climb above freezing. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
What about the potential for snow? The timing of this system will be key and is still not locked in. There will be a chance for snow in the state with northern Oklahoma seeing the best opportunity.
As of now, chances in the metro are high for a wintry mix of snow early Saturday, but the totals look very light. If this storm slows down, the totals have the potential to be higher.
